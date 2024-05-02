Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Zimmer (ZBH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Zimmer Biomet (ZBH - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.89 billion, up 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.94, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 billion, representing a surprise of +1.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.87.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zimmer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Knees- International: $330.10 million versus $313.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
  • Net Sales- Hips- International: $236.30 million compared to the $247.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- International: $790 million compared to the $785.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Hips- United States: $254.90 million versus $254.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.
  • Net Sales- United States: $1.10 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Knees- United States: $458 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $450.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
  • Net Sales- Knees: $788.10 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $772.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
  • Net Sales- Other: $157.30 million versus $153.54 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.
  • Net Sales- S.E.T: $452.60 million versus $445.81 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Hips: $491.20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $493.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Zimmer here>>>

Shares of Zimmer have returned -8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise