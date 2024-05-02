Back to top

Quanta Services (PWR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Quanta Services (PWR - Free Report) reported $5.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.6%. EPS of $1.41 for the same period compares to $1.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26, the EPS surprise was +11.90%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Quanta Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions: $2.33 billion versus $2.34 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
  • Revenues- Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions: $1.58 billion versus $1.30 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions: $1.12 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion.
  • Operating income (loss)- Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions: $228.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $208.23 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions: $46.89 million versus $62.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income (loss)- Corporate and non-allocated costs: -$194.41 million versus -$190.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income (loss)- Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions: $74.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.11 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Quanta Services here>>>

Shares of Quanta Services have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

