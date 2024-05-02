Compared to Estimates, Teleflex (TFX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Teleflex (
TFX Quick Quote TFX - Free Report) reported $737.85 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. EPS of $3.21 for the same period compares to $3.09 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $726.69 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.07, the EPS surprise was +4.56%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Teleflex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Revenues- OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer and Development Services): $87.70 million versus $81.29 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change. Geographic Revenues- Asia: $84.20 million versus $82.19 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change. Geographic Revenues- EMEA: $159.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $155.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%. Geographic Revenues- Americas: $406.30 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $419.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%. Net Revenues- Interventional: $134.70 million versus $124.17 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change. Net Revenues- Interventional Urology: $79.70 million versus $83.59 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change. Net Revenues- Vascular Access: $181.40 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $183.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%. Net Revenues- Anesthesia: $96.40 million versus $95.78 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change. Net Revenues- Other: $52.40 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $53.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.8%. Net Revenues- Surgical: $105.50 million compared to the $103.21 million average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.
Shares of Teleflex have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
