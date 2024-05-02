Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q1 Earnings

Huntington Ingalls (HII - Free Report) reported $2.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $3.87 for the same period compares to $3.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.8 billion, representing a surprise of +0.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Huntington Ingalls performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales and Service Revenues- Mission Technologies: $750 million versus $649.90 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.2% change.
  • Sales and Service Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$33.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
  • Sales and Service Revenues- Newport News: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.
  • Sales and Service Revenues- Ingalls: $655 million versus $609.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change.
  • Segment Operating Income (loss)- Ingalls: $60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $67.23 million.
  • Segment Operating Income (loss)- Mission Technologies: $28 million compared to the $15.58 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Operating Income (loss)- Newport News: $82 million compared to the $86.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Huntington Ingalls have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

