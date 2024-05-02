Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Alnylam (ALNY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY - Free Report) reported $494.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 54.8%. EPS of -$0.16 for the same period compares to -$1.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +17.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $421.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.75, the EPS surprise was +78.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Alnylam performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product revenues, net: $365.16 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $344 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.2%.
  • Royalty revenue: $10.62 million versus $18.66 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +63.4% change.
  • Net revenues from research collaborators: $118.55 million versus $58.26 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +225.1% change.
  • Net Product Revenue- Oxlumo: $42.65 million compared to the $32.68 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +76.5% year over year.
  • Net Product Revenues- Givlaari: $58.06 million versus $60.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.2% change.
  • Net Product Revenues- Onpattro: $69.22 million compared to the $63.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32.5% year over year.
  • Net Product Revenue- Amvuttra: $195.24 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $183.80 million.
Shares of Alnylam have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

