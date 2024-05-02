Back to top

Frontdoor (FTDR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Frontdoor (FTDR - Free Report) reported revenue of $378 million, up 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $376.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was +115.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Frontdoor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Customer Channel- Renewals: $298 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $298.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
  • Revenue by Customer Channel- Other: $17 million versus $16.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +54.6% change.
  • Revenue by Customer Channel- Direct-to-consumer (First-Year): $36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.2%.
  • Revenue by Customer Channel- Real estate (First-Year): $27 million compared to the $26.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.2% year over year.
Shares of Frontdoor have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

