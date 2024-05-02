Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wayfair (W) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Wayfair (W - Free Report) reported $2.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. EPS of -$0.32 for the same period compares to -$1.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.45, the EPS surprise was +28.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wayfair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Orders Delivered: 9,600 thousand versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 9,695.88 thousand.
  • Average Order Value: $285 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $271.44.
  • Active Customers: 22,300 thousand compared to the 22,243.33 thousand average estimate based on six analysts.
  • LTM Orders Per Customers: $1.84 versus $1.78 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • LTM Net Revenue per Active Customer: $537 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $534.59.
  • Orders From Repeat Customers: 7.7 thousand versus 7.88 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Orders by Repeat Customers: 80.5% compared to the 80.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Net Revenue- International: $338 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $340.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%.
  • Geographic Net Revenue- United States: $2.39 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
Shares of Wayfair have returned -19% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

