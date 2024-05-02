Back to top

Agco (AGCO) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Agco (AGCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.93 billion, down 12.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.32, compared to $3.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.29, the EPS surprise was +1.31%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Agco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Asia/Pacific/Africa: $166.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $197.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.8%.
  • Net Sales- Europe/Middle East: $1.73 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
  • Net Sales- South America: $303.40 million compared to the $349.83 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- North America: $729.60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $819.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21%.
Shares of Agco have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

