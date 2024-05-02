Back to top

Sabre (SABR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Sabre (SABR - Free Report) reported $782.89 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. EPS of -$0.02 for the same period compares to -$0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $751.02 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05, the EPS surprise was +60.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sabre performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Travel Solutions - Air Bookings: 85.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 80.83 million.
  • Travel Solutions - Lodging, Ground and Sea Bookings: 13.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.59 million.
  • Travel Solutions - Passengers Boarded: 167.93 million compared to the 170.3 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Travel Solutions - Total Bookings: 98.46 million versus 93.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Hospitality Solutions - Central Reservations System Transactions: 29.05 million compared to the 28.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Hospitality Solutions: $78.82 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $82.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
  • Revenue- Travel Solutions- Distribution Revenue: $572.26 million compared to the $535.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$9.57 million compared to the -$11.20 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Travel Solutions: $713.63 million compared to the $679.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Travel Solutions- IT Solutions Revenue: $141.38 million compared to the $144.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.
Shares of Sabre have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

