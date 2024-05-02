Back to top

Peloton (PTON) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Peloton (PTON - Free Report) reported $717.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.2%. EPS of -$0.45 for the same period compares to -$0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $719.94 million, representing a surprise of -0.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -15.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Peloton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions: 3,055 compared to the 3,064 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average Net Monthly Connected Fitness Churn: 1.1% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $437.80 million compared to the $434.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Connected Fitness Products: $279.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $281.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.9%.
  • Gross profit- Subscription: $298.10 million versus $293.37 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Connected Fitness Products: $11.60 million versus $12.45 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Peloton here>>>

Shares of Peloton have returned -20.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

