Sealed Air (SEE) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Sealed Air (SEE - Free Report) reported $1.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion, representing a surprise of +3.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +47.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sealed Air performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Food: $868.40 million compared to the $825.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.
  • Net sales- Protective: $461.20 million versus $459.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Food: $189.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $173.23 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate expenses and unallocated costs: -$0.80 million compared to the -$7.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Protective: $89.50 million compared to the $74.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Sealed Air have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

