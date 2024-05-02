Compared to Estimates, Altice USA (ATUS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Altice USA, Inc. (
ATUS Quick Quote ATUS - Free Report) reported $2.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. EPS of -$0.05 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 billion, representing a surprise of +0.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -600.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Altice USA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Customer Relationships - Residential Unique Customer Relationships: 4,326.8 thousand versus 4,358.7 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Customer Relationships - SMB Unique Customer Relationships: 379.7 thousand compared to the 379.36 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Total Residential Customers/ Residential PSUs - Pay TV / Video Subscribers: 2,094.7 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,129.27 thousand. Total Residential Customers/ Residential PSUs - Broadband Subscribers: 4,139.7 thousand versus 4,149.09 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Residential revenue- Video: $755.59 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $745.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%. Revenue- Residential revenue- Broadband: $916.99 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $931.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%. Revenue- Residential revenue- Telephony: $70.97 million versus $72.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.7% change. Revenue- Residential revenue: $1.77 billion compared to the $1.77 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year. Revenue- News and Advertising: $105.73 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $100.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%. Revenue- Other: $11.90 million versus $14.44 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +328.6% change. Revenue- Residential revenue- Mobile: $24.89 million versus $22.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. Revenue- Business services and wholesale: $364.86 million compared to the $354.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Altice USA here>>>
Shares of Altice USA have returned -21.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Compared to Estimates, Altice USA (ATUS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
