Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Arrow Electronics (ARW - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.92 billion, down 20.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.41, compared to $4.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.31, the EPS surprise was +4.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Arrow Electronics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas Components sales, as reported: $1.60 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.5%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe components sales, as reported: $1.66 billion compared to the $1.59 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.3% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe ECS sales as reported: $825.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $901.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.5%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas ECS sales as reported: $907.75 million versus $942.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Asia components sales, as reported: $1.94 billion compared to the $1.98 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Global ECS: $1.73 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%.
  • Net Sales- Global components: $5.19 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.3%.
  • Global ECS operating income, as adjusted: $72.52 million versus $79.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Global components operating income, as adjusted: $242.51 million compared to the $227.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Arrow Electronics have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

