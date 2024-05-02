We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, BCE (BCE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2024, BCE (BCE - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.46 billion, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how BCE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Prepaid: 5.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.4%.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Postpaid: 1.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.1%.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn: 1.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.4%.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Total: 10,206,450 compared to the 11,244,440 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Prepaid: 844,177 versus 849,710 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Mobile Connected Device Subscribers - Subscribers EOP: 2,798,954 versus 2,801,928 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Postpaid: 9,362,275 compared to the 9,463,809 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Retail TV Subscribers - Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) (EOP): 2,084,516 versus 2,082,722 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Retail Residential Network Access Services (NAS) - Retail Residential NAS Lines Net Losses: -43,911 versus -40,441 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Retail TV Subscribers - Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) (Activation): 14,174 compared to the 14,880 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Retail High-Speed Internet Subscribers - Retail Subscribers EOP: 4,496,712 versus 4,499,263 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Mobile Phone Subscribers - Retail High-Speed Internet Subscribers - Retail Net Subscriber Activations: 31,078 compared to the 25,834 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of BCE have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.