Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Schneider National (SNDR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Schneider National (SNDR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.32 billion, down 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.11, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was -15.38%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Schneider National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Logistics - Operating Ratio: 98.3% versus 97.7% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Ratio - Consolidated: 97.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 97.6%.
  • Intermodal - Operating Ratio: 97.2% compared to the 97.9% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Truckload - Operating Ratio: 97.2% versus 96.7% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Truckload: $538.10 million versus $546.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.
  • Revenues- Intermodal: $247.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $250.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.
  • Revenues- Logistics: $324.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $331.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15%.
  • Revenues- Other: $94.30 million versus $88.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.
  • Revenues- Fuel surcharge: $155.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $188.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13%.
  • Revenues- Inter-segment eliminations: -$41.40 million versus -$27.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47.9% change.
  • Revenues (Excluding fuel surcharge): $1.16 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year.
  • Revenues (Excluding fuel surcharge)- Dedicated: $341.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $324.91 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Schneider National here>>>

Shares of Schneider National have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise