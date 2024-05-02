Back to top

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) reported revenue of $551.7 million, up 11.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $549.33 million, representing a surprise of +0.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Janus Henderson Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets under management - Equities: $222.3 billion compared to the $209.96 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Assets under management - Multi-Asset: $51.1 billion compared to the $48.59 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Assets under management - Fixed Income: $70.6 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $71.3 billion.
  • Assets under management - Average: $341.9 billion versus $338.91 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Assets under management - Alternatives: $8.6 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.07 billion.
  • Revenue- Performance fees: -$13.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$8.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.1%.
  • Revenue- Management fees: $459.40 million compared to the $450.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $48.20 million compared to the $46.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Shareowner servicing fees: $57.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $55.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Janus Henderson Group here>>>

Shares of Janus Henderson Group have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

