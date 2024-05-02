We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wendy's (WEN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Wendy's (WEN - Free Report) reported $534.75 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $541.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was +9.52%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Wendy's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Number of restaurants - Total: 7,248 compared to the 7,262 average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Same-Restaurant - U.S. 0.6% versus 1.4% estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Same-Restaurant - International: 3.2% versus 2.9% estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Number of restaurants - Company-operated - Total: 411 compared to the 417 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Revenues- Sales at Company-operated restaurants: $225.32 million compared to the $232.29 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Advertising funds: $104.94 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $104.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
- Revenues- Franchise royalty: $125.68 million compared to the $145.77 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Franchise rental income: $57.99 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $58.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
- Revenues- Franchise fees: $20.82 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.02 million.
- Revenues- Global Real Estate & Development: $59.09 million versus $58.80 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Systemwide sales- Total: $3.45 billion versus $3.48 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenues- Wendy?s U.S: $442.85 million compared to the $450.71 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Wendy's have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.