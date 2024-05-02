Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Upbound Group (UPBD) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Upbound Group (UPBD - Free Report) reported $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares to $0.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was +2.60%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Upbound Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Store revenues- Total: $1.10 billion versus $1.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.
  • Revenues- Store revenues- Merchandise sales: $179.70 million versus $148.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.
  • Revenues- Store revenues- Other: $1.62 million versus $1.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.
  • Revenues- Store revenues- Rentals and fees: $872.54 million versus $853.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.
  • Revenues- Store revenues- Installment sales: $14.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%.
Shares of Upbound Group have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

