Compared to Estimates, Lincoln National (LNC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Lincoln National (
LNC Quick Quote LNC - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.58 billion, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.37, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10, the EPS surprise was +24.55%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Lincoln National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Flows - Retirement Plan Services: $391 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $419.56 million. Net Flows - Annuities: -$1.99 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$329.44 million. Net Flows - Life Insurance: $741 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. Loss Ratio - Group Protection: 75% compared to the 76.3% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Net investment income: $1.35 billion versus $1.40 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.2% change. Revenues- Insurance premiums: $1.60 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change. Revenues- Fee income: $1.32 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year. Revenues- Other revenues: $291 million versus $233.10 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.2% change. Revenues- Life Insurance- Fee income: $672 million versus $740.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Group Protection: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year. Revenues- Life Insurance: $1.54 billion versus $1.61 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.3% change. Revenues- Retirement Plan Services: $322 million compared to the $328.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.
Shares of Lincoln National have returned -12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
