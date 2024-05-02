Back to top

Image: Bigstock

WEC Energy (WEC) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

WEC Energy Group (WEC - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.97 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 by 4.2%. The bottom line also improved 22.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.61 per share.

Revenues

Operating revenues of $2.68 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.07 billion by around 12.6%. The top line also declined 7.2% from $2.89 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

 

WEC Energy Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise WEC Energy Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Highlights of the Release

Electricity consumption by small commercial and industrial customers increased 0.7%. The same for large commercial and industrial customers, excluding the iron ore mine, decreased 0.7% on a year-over-year basis.

On a weather-normal basis, retail deliveries of electricity, excluding the iron ore mine, declined 0.2% during the same time frame.

Total electric sales volume for the quarter was 10,517.1 thousand megawatt-hours, up 0.6% year over year.

Total operating expenses were $1.87 billion, down 15.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.22 billion. This was due to the lower cost of sales.

Operating income totaled $813.4 million, up 21.5% from $669.3 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

The company incurred an interest expense of $192 million, up 11.5% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $172.2 million.

Financial Position

As of Mar 31, 2024, WEC had cash and cash equivalents of $38.9 million compared with $42.9 million as of Dec 31, 2023.

As of Mar 31, 2024, the company had a long-term debt of $15.4 billion compared with $15.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities during the first three months of 2024 was $863.6 million compared with $796.1 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

WEC reaffirmed its 2024 earnings projection in the range of $4.80-$4.90 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.87 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

WEC Energy Group expects to invest $23.7 billion in the 2024-2028 period.

Zacks Rank

WEC Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

