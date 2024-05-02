We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
FormFactor (FORM) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise
FormFactor (FORM - Free Report) delivered first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.26%. The bottom-line figure increased 12.5% year over year.
Revenues of $168.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.24% and increased 0.8% on a year-over-year basis. The top-line growth can primarily be attributed to growth in probe cards.
Segments in Detail
Probe card revenues were $136.7 million, up 7.4% year over year.
Foundry & Logic (accounting for 51.5% of revenues) revenues were $86.8 million, down 14.6% year over year.
FormFactor, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
FormFactor, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | FormFactor, Inc. Quote
DRAM revenues (27.2% of revenues) were $45.9 million, up 131.8% year over year.
Flash revenues (2.4% of revenues) were $4 million, down 32.2% year over year.
Systems revenues (19% of revenues) were $32 million, down 20.2% year over year.
Regionally, revenues generated from the United States and South Korea increased 21.5% and 143.8% year over year, respectively.
Revenues generated from Taiwan, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and the Rest of World were down 25.8%, 42.4%, 6.4%, 22.7%, 83.2%, 9.4% and 40%, respectively, year over year.
Operating Results
In first-quarter 2024, gross margin increased 30 basis points (bps) year over year to 38.7% in the reported quarter.
Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 2.3% year over year to $52.3 million. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses were up 50 bps year over year to 31%.
The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 20 bps year over year to 7.7%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Mar 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $349.2 million compared with $328.3 million on Dec 30, 2023.
Cash generated from operating activities was $33 million for the reported quarter, up from $9.25 million in the previous quarter.
Free cash flow was $19.7 million for the reported quarter.
Guidance
FormFactor expects first-quarter 2024 revenues of $195 million (+/- $5 million).
The company expects a non-GAAP gross margin of 45% (+/- 1.5%).
On a non-GAAP basis, FormFactor expects earnings of 31 cents (+/- 4 cents) per share.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
FormFactor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , AMETEK (AME - Free Report) and NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. While Arista Networks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, AMETEK and NVIDIA carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Arista Networks shares have gained 8.3% year to date. ANET is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 7.
AMETEK shares have gained 5.5% year to date. AME is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 2.
NVIDIA shares have gained 67.6% year to date. NVDA is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 22.