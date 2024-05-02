ICE (ICE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, IntercontinentalExchange (
ICE Quick Quote ICE - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.29 billion, up 20.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.48, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion, representing a surprise of -0.41%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how ICE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Rate Per Contract (RPC) - Cash Equities: $0.05 compared to the $0.05 average estimate based on five analysts. Commodities- Rate Per Contract (RPC) - Financial futures and options: $0.67 compared to the $0.71 average estimate based on five analysts. Commodities- Rate Per Contract (RPC) - Agricultural and metals futures and options: $2.17 versus $2.21 estimated by five analysts on average. Commodities- Rate Per Contract (RPC) - Energy futures and options: $1.71 compared to the $1.69 average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment: $499 million compared to the $509.23 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +111.4% year over year. Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based): $866 million versus $1.21 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.1% change. Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment: $568 million compared to the $580.29 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Servicing software: $214 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $197.10 million. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- OTC and other: $103 million versus $96.81 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Closing solutions: $44 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $48.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Origination technology: $174 million versus $189.14 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Cash equities and equity options: $99 million versus $101.36 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
Shares of ICE have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
