Compared to Estimates, Baxter (BAX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Baxter International (BAX - Free Report) reported $3.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. EPS of $0.65 for the same period compares to $0.59 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +6.56%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Baxter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Baxter here>>>
- Net Sales- Acute Therapies- U.S. $85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.3%.
- Net Sales- Kidney Care- International: $791 million versus $759.09 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- U.S. $191 million versus $181.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
- Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- International: $387 million versus $367.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.
- Net Sales- Front Line Care: $265 million versus $307.77 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.3% change.
- Net Sales- Other: $16 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.7%.
- Net Sales- Advanced Surgery: $263 million compared to the $256.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
- Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals: $578 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $542.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%.
- Net Sales- Acute Therapies: $214 million versus $187.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.9% change.
- Net Sales- Healthcare Systems and Technologies: $667 million versus $745.80 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Sales- Medical Products and Therapies: $1.23 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Sales- Chronic Therapies: $888 million compared to the $857.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Baxter have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.