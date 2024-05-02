Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Dentsply (XRAY) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Dentsply International (XRAY - Free Report) reported revenue of $953 million, down 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $969.84 million, representing a surprise of -1.74%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dentsply performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic sales growth: -1.9% compared to the -0.5% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- United States: $356 million compared to the $350.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rest of World: $221 million versus $231.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change.
  • Revenues- Europe: $376 million compared to the $386.89 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.
  • Net sales- Connected Technology Solutions: $247 million compared to the $253.92 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -54.9% year over year.
  • Net sales- Wellspect Healthcare: $71 million versus $71.80 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Essential Dental Solutions: $364 million compared to the $377.32 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net sales- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions: $271 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $266.79 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Connected Technology Solutions: $2 million versus $21.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Wellspect Healthcare: $23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.39 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions: $42 million versus $42.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Essential Dental Solutions: $115 million versus $124.87 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dentsply here>>>

Shares of Dentsply have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

