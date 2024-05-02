We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Linde's (LIN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Pricing
Linde plc (LIN - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.75 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter figure of $3.42.
Total quarterly revenues of $8.1 billion missed the consensus estimate of $8.4 billion and decreased from the year-ago quarter’s $8.2 billion.
The solid quarterly earnings were driven by higher pricing from the Americas segment. This was offset partially by lower contributions from the Engineering business unit.
Segmental Highlights
The operating profit of Linde’s Americas segment was up 6.1% year over year to $1.09 billion. An uptick in pricing aided the segment.
Linde’s profit in the EMEA segment soared 13.2% year over year to $687 million on the back of increased pricing.
Profit in the APAC segment increased almost 6% year over year to $447 million. Handsome prices and growth in volumes in the electronics and chemicals markets aided the business unit.
Operating profit in the Engineering segment decreased to $100 million from the prior year’s $149 million.
Backlogs
At the end of the first quarter, the company’s high-quality backlog was $8.3 billion, comprising a sale-of-gas backlog of $4.9 billion.
Capital Investment & Balance Sheet
Linde reported capital expenditure of $1.1 billion for the March quarter. The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $4.8 billion. Its long-term debt was $15.2 billion.
Guidance
For the June-end quarter, Linde projects adjusted earnings per share between $3.70 and $3.80. For 2024, it estimates adjusted earnings per share of $15.30-$15.60.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
