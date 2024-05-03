Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Appian (APPN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Appian (APPN - Free Report) reported $149.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. EPS of -$0.24 for the same period compares to -$0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $149.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.15, the EPS surprise was -60.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Appian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Subscriptions gross margin: 89.6% versus 89.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Professional services gross margin: 20% compared to the 25.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $32.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.
  • Revenue- Subscriptions: $117.69 million versus $117.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.9% change.
Shares of Appian have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

