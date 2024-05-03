We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Groupon (GRPN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Groupon (GRPN - Free Report) closed at $11.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.44% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.91%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.85%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the online daily deal service had lost 3.14% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.2% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Groupon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 9, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.18, showcasing a 72.31% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $118.37 million, down 2.66% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $528.77 million, which would represent changes of +109.62% and +2.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Groupon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 41.51% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Groupon is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Groupon's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 222.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.4, so one might conclude that Groupon is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 29, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.