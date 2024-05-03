We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Zuora (ZUO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
The most recent trading session ended with Zuora (ZUO - Free Report) standing at $9.77, reflecting a -1.41% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.51%.
Shares of the enterprise software company have appreciated by 15.91% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.2%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Zuora in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating a 40% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $108.8 million, up 5.53% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.41 per share and a revenue of $455 million, demonstrating changes of +24.24% and +5.41%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Zuora. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Zuora is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Zuora is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.17. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.48.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ZUO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.