Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) reached $13.21, with a -0.3% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.51%.
The gas and oil production company's shares have seen an increase of 2.4% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.2%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming release.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.17 per share and a revenue of $977.6 million, signifying shifts of +47.62% and +12.59%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Diversified Energy Company PLC currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Diversified Energy Company PLC has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.12 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.58, so one might conclude that Diversified Energy Company PLC is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.