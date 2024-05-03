Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ingersoll (IR) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.67 billion, up 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69, the EPS surprise was +13.04%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ingersoll performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Precision and Science Technologies: $296.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $311.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%.
  • Revenue- Industrial Technologies and Services: $1.37 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Precision & Science Technologies: $91.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $92.07 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Technologies & Services: $411.10 million versus $368.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Ingersoll have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

