Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Motorola (MSI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Motorola (MSI - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.39 billion, up 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.81, compared to $2.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 billion, representing a surprise of +1.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Motorola performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Products and Systems Integration: $1.49 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year.
  • Net sales- Software and Services: $899 million compared to the $940.83 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.
  • Net sales from products: $1.41 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year.
  • Net sales from services: $984 million versus $1.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Earnings- Software and Services Segment: $268 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $262.69 million.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Earnings- Products and Systems Integration Segment: $370 million versus $325.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Motorola here>>>

Shares of Motorola have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise