Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Matterport, Inc. (MTTR - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $4.51, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.91% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 121.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 6.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.2%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Matterport, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Matterport, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $39.98 million, up 5.25% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.09 per share and a revenue of $174.76 million, indicating changes of +59.09% and +10.79%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Matterport, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.12% lower. Right now, Matterport, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.