Back to top

Image: Bigstock

BILL Holdings (BILL) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

BILL Holdings (BILL - Free Report) reported $323.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.5%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $305.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was +13.21%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BILL Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Payment Volume: $71 billion compared to the $70.08 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Transactions Processed: 26,000 thousand versus 24,877.25 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total subscription and transaction fees: $281.29 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $268.76 million.
  • Revenue- Interest on funds held for customers: $41.73 million versus $36.51 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for BILL Holdings here>>>

Shares of BILL Holdings have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise