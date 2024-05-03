Back to top

SPX Technologies (SPXC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

SPX Technologies (SPXC - Free Report) reported $465.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.4%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to $0.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $447.5 million, representing a surprise of +3.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SPX Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Detection & Measurement: $162.80 million versus $146.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.
  • Revenues- HVAC: $302.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $312.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.2%.
  • Segment Income- Detection & Measurement: $31.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.80 million.
  • Segment Income- HVAC: $68.40 million compared to the $65.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of SPX Technologies have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

