Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Dolby Laboratories (DLB - Free Report) reported revenue of $364.52 million, down 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.27, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $361.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17, the EPS surprise was +8.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dolby Laboratories performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Products and services: $26.28 million compared to the $26.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Licensing: $338.24 million versus $335.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.
  • Gross Margin- Licensing: $353.56 million compared to the $317.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross margin- Products and services: $2.82 million versus $6.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dolby Laboratories here>>>

Shares of Dolby Laboratories have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dolby Laboratories (DLB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise