Compared to Estimates, Upland Software (UPLD) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Upland Software (UPLD - Free Report) reported $70.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.2%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68.29 million, representing a surprise of +3.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Upland Software performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total product revenue- Subscription and support: $67.08 million compared to the $64.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total product revenue: $68.55 million versus $66.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $2.19 million compared to the $2.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.9% year over year.
Shares of Upland Software have returned -27.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

