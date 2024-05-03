Back to top

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM - Free Report) reported revenue of $191.67 million, up 13.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.63, compared to -$0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $173.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.80, the EPS surprise was +21.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tandem Diabetes Care performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Pump Shipments - Total Worldwide: 25,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 21,223.
  • Pump Shipments - Outside the United States: 10,000 compared to the 7,929 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Pump Shipments - United States: 15,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13,294.
  • Sales- Pump- United States: $61.72 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $51.24 million.
  • Sales- Supplies and Other- United States: $69.19 million versus $69.15 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Geographic Sales- United States: $129.80 million compared to the $118.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
  • Sales- Supplies and Other- Outside the United States: $36.35 million compared to the $34.59 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Geographic Sales- Outside the United States: $61.90 million compared to the $52.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +62.5% year over year.
  • Sales- Pump- Outside the United States: $25.57 million compared to the $18.32 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

