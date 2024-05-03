Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Sprout Social (SPT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Sprout Social (SPT - Free Report) reported $96.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.7%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $97.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was +900.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sprout Social performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of customers contributing more than $10,000 in ARR: 8,823 versus 9,154 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $1 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +111.7%.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $95.79 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $96.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.2%.
Shares of Sprout Social have returned -10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

