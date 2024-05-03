Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DMC Global (BOOM) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, DMC Global (BOOM - Free Report) reported revenue of $166.87 million, down 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $172.35 million, representing a surprise of -3.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DMC Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- DynaEnergetics: $78.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $78.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.
  • Net Sales- NobelClad: $26.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%.
  • Net Sales- Arcadia: $61.93 million versus $68.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.9% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for DMC Global here>>>

Shares of DMC Global have returned -19.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DMC Global (BOOM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise