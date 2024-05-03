Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Alignment Healthcare (ALHC - Free Report) reported revenue of $628.6 million, up 43.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.25, compared to -$0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $597.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.24, the EPS surprise was -4.17%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Alignment Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Medical Benefit Ratio: 90.9% compared to the 90.9% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Health Plan Membership - Ending: 165,100 compared to the 157,927 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Earned premiums: $621.56 million versus $594.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $7.05 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.35 million.
Shares of Alignment Healthcare have returned +16.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

