Compared to Estimates, Workiva (WK) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Workiva (WK - Free Report) reported revenue of $175.67 million, up 17% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to -$0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $173.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was +29.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Workiva performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Subscription and support: $154.98 million compared to the $153.39 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional Services: $20.69 million compared to the $20.44 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
  • Gross profit- Professional services (non-GAAP): $7.82 million versus $6.80 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Subscription and support (non-GAAP): $128.65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $127.50 million.
Shares of Workiva have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

