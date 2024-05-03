Back to top

Compared to Estimates, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH - Free Report) reported revenue of $423.56 million, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $411.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Homes 4 Rent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Same-Home core revenues: $334.10 million compared to the $305.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Tenant charge-backs: $57.34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $57.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
  • Revenues- Core revenues: $366.22 million compared to the $362.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Non-Same-Home core revenues: $32.12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $57.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.3%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.30 versus $0.14 estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of American Homes 4 Rent have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

