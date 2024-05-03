Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH - Free Report) reported revenue of $256.42 million, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $250.16 million, representing a surprise of +2.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DiamondRock Hospitality performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other: $24.54 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $68.38 million compared to the $61.78 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rooms: $163.51 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $164.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
  • Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Diluted): $0.03 versus $0.02 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

