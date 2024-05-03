Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CareTrust REIT (CTRE - Free Report) reported $63.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.6%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.8 million, representing a surprise of +7.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CareTrust REIT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $53.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $52.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%.
  • Interest and other income: $9.57 million versus $10.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +115.4% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.22 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.26.
Shares of CareTrust REIT have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

