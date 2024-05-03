Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bright Horizons (BFAM) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM - Free Report) reported revenue of $622.71 million, up 12.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $614.6 million, representing a surprise of +1.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bright Horizons performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Full service center-based child care: $483.64 million compared to the $476.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Educational advisory and other services: $24.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.9%.
  • Revenue- Back-up care: $114.67 million compared to the $109.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19% year over year.
  • Income from operations- Full service center-based child care: $21.44 million versus $8.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Income from operations- Educational advisory and other services: $2.51 million versus $4.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Income from operations- Back-up care: $15.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.78 million.
Shares of Bright Horizons have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

