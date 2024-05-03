Back to top

Quaker Chemical (KWR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Quaker Chemical (KWR - Free Report) reported revenue of $469.76 million, down 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.09, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $491.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.97, the EPS surprise was +6.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Quaker Chemical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Asia/Pacific: $101.58 million versus $103.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $229.75 million versus $237.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $138.42 million versus $151.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change.
Shares of Quaker Chemical have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

