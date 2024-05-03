Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO - Free Report) reported $116.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $0.22 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $111.08 million, representing a surprise of +4.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +57.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how El Pollo Loco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Stores at the End of Period - Franchise restaurants: 323 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 324.
  • Stores at the End of Period - Company-owned Restaurants: 172 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 172.
  • Comparable restaurant sales - System-wide: 5.1% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Stores at the End of Period - Total Restaurants: 495 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 496.
  • Comparable restaurant sales - Franchise restaurants: 5.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.8%.
  • Comparable restaurant sales - Company-owned Restaurants: 3.8% compared to the 2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Franchise advertising fee revenue: $7.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
  • Revenue- Franchise revenue: $11.35 million versus $10.59 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.3% change.
  • Revenue- Company-operated restaurant revenue: $97.15 million compared to the $92.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
Shares of El Pollo Loco have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

