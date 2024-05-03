Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Ameren (AEE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ameren (AEE - Free Report) reported $1.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.9%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $1.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -17.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09, the EPS surprise was -10.09%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ameren performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Electric Sales - Ameren Total: 17,140 GWh versus 16,646.37 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Electric Revenues- Ameren Missouri- Total: $714 million compared to the $945.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Electric Revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution- Total: $506 million versus $605.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Electric Revenues- Ameren Transmission- Total: $185 million versus $187.58 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- Natural gas: $452 million compared to the $494.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.
  • Gas Revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas: $391 million versus $421.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- Electric: $1.36 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.2%.
  • Gas Revenues- Ameren Missouri: $61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74.19 million.
Shares of Ameren have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

