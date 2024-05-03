Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Beacon Roofing (BECN) Q1 Earnings

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN - Free Report) reported $1.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +17.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Beacon Roofing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Residential roofing products: 9.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.3%.
  • Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Complementary building products: 5.4% versus 2.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Non-residential roofing products: 17.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.1%.
  • Net sales- Residential roofing products: $927.40 million versus $927.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.
  • Net sales- Complementary building products: $456.40 million compared to the $462.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
  • Net sales- Non-residential roofing products: $528.60 million compared to the $487.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.6% year over year.
Shares of Beacon Roofing have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

