We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
U.S. Steel (X) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
United States Steel (X - Free Report) reported $4.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $0.77 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was -1.20%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how U.S. Steel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for U.S. Steel here>>>
- Steel Shipments in Tons - Total: 3,803 Mmt versus 3,817.45 Mmt estimated by five analysts on average.
- Steel Shipments in Tons - Flat Rolled: 2,049 Mmt compared to the 2,122.23 Mmt average estimate based on five analysts.
- Steel Shipments in Tons - U.S. Steel Europe: 1,072 Mmt compared to the 951.68 Mmt average estimate based on five analysts.
- Steel Shipments in Tons - Tubular: 114 Mmt compared to the 121 Mmt average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average Steel Price per Ton - Tubular: $2,267 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2,238.77.
- Average Steel Price per Ton - Mini Mill: $977 versus $1,004.92 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Net Sales- Mini Mill: $703 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $698.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.
- Net Sales- Flat-rolled: $2.45 billion compared to the $2.54 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.
- Net Sales- USSE: $925 million compared to the $834.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.
- Net Sales- Tubular: $275 million versus $278.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.7% change.
- Net Sales- Other Businesses: $2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50%.
- Net Sales- Reconciling Items and Eliminations: -$198 million versus -$187.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of U.S. Steel have returned -11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.