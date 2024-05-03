Back to top

U.S. Steel (X) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

United States Steel (X - Free Report) reported $4.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $0.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was -1.20%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how U.S. Steel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Steel Shipments in Tons - Total: 3,803 Mmt versus 3,817.45 Mmt estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Steel Shipments in Tons - Flat Rolled: 2,049 Mmt compared to the 2,122.23 Mmt average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Steel Shipments in Tons - U.S. Steel Europe: 1,072 Mmt compared to the 951.68 Mmt average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Steel Shipments in Tons - Tubular: 114 Mmt compared to the 121 Mmt average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average Steel Price per Ton - Tubular: $2,267 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2,238.77.
  • Average Steel Price per Ton - Mini Mill: $977 versus $1,004.92 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Mini Mill: $703 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $698.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.
  • Net Sales- Flat-rolled: $2.45 billion compared to the $2.54 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- USSE: $925 million compared to the $834.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Tubular: $275 million versus $278.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Other Businesses: $2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50%.
  • Net Sales- Reconciling Items and Eliminations: -$198 million versus -$187.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of U.S. Steel have returned -11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

